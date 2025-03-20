CMMC receives generous donation from new neighbor

LEWISTON, ME — Central Maine Medical Center’s (CMMC) soon-to-be new neighbor is already making a positive impact.

cPort Credit Union is preparing to open its doors this fall at its Lewiston location on Main Street, directly across the street from CMMC. In a show of support for the hospital and its team members, cPort has generously given CMMC a $10,000 donation, reinforcing its commitment to community well-being, even before its official launch.

“We are excited to be partnering with Central Maine Medical Center,” said Gene Ardito, CEO of cPort Credit Union. “This collaboration represents an important milestone as we work together to better serve this region. We are particularly enthusiastic about being partners and neighbors, contributing to the strong sense of community in the Lewiston-Auburn area.”

“This partnership with Central Maine Medical Center underscores our commitment to our community’s well-being by supporting both financial and physical health,” said Kelsey Marquis, President of cPort Credit Union. “Together, we can work towards ensuring a healthy future for all area residents.”

“We are grateful to cPort Credit Union for their generous $10,000 donation to support our Corporate Partnership Program,” said Lisa Lavallee, Development Director at Central Maine Healthcare. “This contribution will directly impact our ability to provide vital services and resources to our patients and team members. Their commitment to our mission strengthens our community and enables CMMC to continue delivering exceptional care.”

For more information on Central Maine Healthcare’s Corporate Partnership program, please contact System Director of Philanthropy Lisa LaVallee at 207-795-2685 or giving@cmhc.org.

Pictured left to right: Sophia Giancotti, Marketing Manager, cPort, Kelsey Marquis, President of cPort, Lisa Lavallee, System Director of Philanthropy, Central Maine Healthcare, Kara Johnson, Senior Vice President of Business and Community Development, Central Maine Healthcare, Dick Kropp, Chief People Officer, Central Maine Healthcare, Gene Ardito, CEO of cPort, Mandy Hill, Marketing and Communications Coordinator of cPort