Journey through the roots of American pop music

AUBURN, ME — The Auburn Public Library presents “A Journey Through the Roots of American Popular Music” with Jon Waterman on Monday, March 24th at 5:30 PM. All are welcome to join for an engaging performance exploring the history of American popular music.

“A Journey Through the Roots of American Popular Music,” is a program of songs and stories about the origins of the blues, rock and country music presented by singer and songwriter Jon Waterman. In the show, Jon is joined by Li Waterman on bass. The program, which also features an accompanying slideshow, explores some of the fascinating characters and events that are part of the history and the role of music in our lives.

The performances have received enthusiastic reviews from those in attendance. Sarah Swifter, the Director of MAGMA in Gloucester, MA, where the program was presented in November of 2019 writes:

“A Journey Through the Roots of American Popular Music” by Jon Waterman is a unique performance experience combining music history, storytelling, and original songs inspired by his research. Waterman successfully transforms fascinating tales from history into an evening-length performance that feels personal, contemporary, and politically relevant. A must see for anyone interested in American history or American music!” – Sarah Swifter, Director, MAGMA – Gloucester, MA (November, 2019)

This program is paid for by proceeds from the Lisa Giguere & Ralph Tuttle Endowment Fund. It will take place in the Androscoggin Community Room at the Auburn Public Library. Registration is not required.

For more information about this and other programs offered at the Auburn Public Library, visit their website at www.auburnpubliclibrary.org or call the Reference Desk at 207-333-6640, ext. 4