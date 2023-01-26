CMMC Stroke Team Earns National Certification

LEWISTON, ME (January 18, 2023) — Central Maine Medical Center’s stroke team has earned recertification by The Joint Commission, a non-profit organization that accredits U.S. healthcare organizations and programs.

According to the American Heart Association, this certification “is the most demanding and designed for those hospitals that have specific abilities to receive and treat complex stroke cases.”

Angela Dubuc, RN, MSN, CPHQ, System Director of Quality Services, said, “At the closing session, the Joint Commission surveyor expressed how positively thrilled she was with our stroke program at CMMC She described a team that was engaged in performance improvement, excelling in our pre-hospital, ED and ICU care.”

At a recent ceremony at CMMC, Kris Chaisson, BSN, MS, RN, CCRN, VP of nursing at Central Maine Healthcare, presented the stroke team with the NorthSTAR Award for receiving the Primary Stroke Center recertification. “I could not be prouder of this team,” Chaisson said. “The hard work that went into earning this certification is a reflection on how committed our stroke team is to our patients. To accomplish during one of the most challenging years of the pandemic is especially impressive.”

Below: Kris Chaisson (far right) with members of the CMMC stroke team celebrating recertification