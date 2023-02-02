Volunteers Sought for Lewiston Committee

LEWISTON, ME (January 27, 2023) – Lewiston Mayor Carl L. Sheline is seeking at least two citizen volunteers to serve as members of the City’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Review Committee. The work of the CDBG Committee is to assist the City in developing the specific goals and objectives for the CDBG Consolidated Plan and to annually review and score CDBG funding requests in order to make a recommendation to the City Council for funding.

Lewiston citizens who are interested in applying must be of low/moderate income and reside in the downtown area in Census Tracks 201-204. The attached map outlines which neighborhoods are included in these tracks.

Interested volunteers may contact the City Clerk’s Department to complete a committee application, and the application form is also available on the City’s website at www.lewistonmaine.gov/boardservice for electronic submission. Applications may be submitted at any time and will be accepted until the positions are filled.

Residents are welcome to contact the City Clerk’s Department at 513-3124 with any questions they may have regarding the committee appointment process. Completed applications shall be submitted to the City Clerk’s Department for processing. Office hours are Monday – Friday, 8:30am – 4:00pm.