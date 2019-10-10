Maine Event Comedy presents Ralphie Joyal at Craft Brew Underground

Ralphie Joyal

Maine Event Comedy presents Massachusetts-based comedy veteran Ralphie Joyal at Craft Brew Underground, Friday, October 11 at 8 p.m. The show will also feature Mike Gray, Joe Flynn, and Nic Dufault.

Joyal hails from Tewksbury, Massachusetts and recently released his first DVD “Tweaked to the Max”. His blue-collar brand of comedy includes stories of his childhood, marriage, holidays and weight struggles. He also performs celebrity impressions including Archie Bunker, Tom Petty, and Forest Gump. Joyal has worked with international headliners Dane Cook, Bill Burr, and Joe Rogan.

Flynn, a likable curmudgeon from Salem, Massachusetts, recently performed at Comix at Mohegan Sun. He’s a two-time finalist in New England’s Best Bar Comic Contest and a runner-up in the Witch City Comedy Competition.

Gray is “the Pride of Biddeford” and living proof that a horrible childhood can turn into an equally horrible adulthood. He performs throughout New England and was a finalist in the 2017 Best Bar Comic Competition.

Dufault recently opened for Boston comedy legend Christine Hurley and took third place in the Wednesday Night Live Comedy Contest. He also produces shows with Auburn-based River Comics.

The show is for ages 21-and-older and admission is pay-what-you-can. Craft Brew Underground is located at 34 Court Street in Auburn. It was voted the No. 1 Craft Beer Bar in Maine and offers more than 200 choices of craft beer and hard cider.

For more information call or text (207) 513-0742 or email maineeventcomedy@gmail.com.