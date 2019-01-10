College Transition Program has January start in Lewiston

Those looking to prepare for college and scholarship help can sign up for the Winter-Spring 2019 session of the College Transition Program at Lewiston Adult Education. The free program reviews reading, writing, and math skills in a college-style setting. It will also include an expanded focus on time management and finding and applying for scholarships.

The program begins January 15 at Lewiston Adult Education’s suite at the B Street Community Center at 57 Birch Street in Lewiston. The 14-week session will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Students will visit the University of Southern Maine’s Lewiston-Auburn College and Central Maine Community College during the semester. Representatives from Northeast Technical Institute, the Maine Educational Opportunity Center, and the Finance Authority of Maine will make classroom appearances to help students consider a number of education options.

The session will end with a graduation celebration where previous CTP graduates will offer advice about going to college or technical college. Bright Lukusa was one of four former CTP students to talk about topics including classes and financial aid at the graduation celebration for recent program participants.

To start the application process, schedule a CASAS assessment, or learn more about the program, call Lewiston Adult Education at 795-4141.