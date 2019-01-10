Mechanics Savings sponsors annual Remembrance Ornament

Mechanics Savings Bank has returned as the sponsor for Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice’s annual Remembrance Ornament fundraiser. Thanks to Mechanics’ support, proceeds from the ornament sales will directly impact patient care for the home health and hospice organization.

“We never turn away a qualified patient because of an inability to pay,” said Ken Albert, president and CEO of Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice. “Because of this, we end up giving away over a million dollars of free care every year.” Fundraisers like the sales of the Remembrance Ornament help to cover those costs.

“We’re proud to support the work Androscoggin does in caring for our friends, family, and neighbors when they are most in need,” said Jeff Gosselin, Senior Vice President of Mechanics Savings Bank.

Androscoggin HHH will make available the 2018 Remembrance Ornament for purchase through January 30. The 2018 design features a pewter dove. Each ornament comes with a tag with your loved one’s name on it. Ornaments are $25 each and can be purchased by calling 795-9407 or at www.androscoggin.org.

Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice is the largest non-profit independent home health and hospice organization in the state. To learn more about employment and volunteer opportunities, call the Marketing and Development Office at 777-7740,ext. 1311or seewww.androcoggin.org.