Comedy at Franco Center tonight

Comedy showcase at Craft Brew on Saturday

From Franco Center

LEWISTON – Four of Maine’s funniest comedians will perform a night of stand-up comedy starting at 7 p.m. today at The Dolard and Priscilla Gendron Franco Center, 46 Cedar Street, Lewiston.

Lewiston comedian Dawn Hartill will host the Center’s Comedy showcase featuring Julie Poulin, Mark Turcotte, and Johnny Ater. The show will take place in Heritage Hall, through the Oxford Street entrance.

Julie Poulin is an actress, improv performer and stand-up comic from Monmouth, ME. She is the 2019 winner of the Franco Center’s Central Maine’s Funniest Comedian Competition.

Johnny Ater joins local comedians Dawn Hartill, Julie Poulin and Mark Turcotte as comedy returns to the Gendron Franco Center on Cedar Street in Lewiston tonight. (Photo courtesy of Franco Center)

Mark Turcotte, is the founder of Maine Event Comedy and was a finalist in the Funniest Comic on the East Coast Contest at Mohegan Sun and a semi-finalist at the World Series of Comedy in Sarasota, Florida.

Johnny Ater is a life-long local and arguably Maine’s funniest, down-home comedian. He has appeared at Punchline Comedy Club in San Francisco and was a regular at the Comedy Connection in Portland.

Hartill is the 2016 winner of the Strand Cup Comedy Competition and regularly performs throughout New England. She has appeared at Improv Boston, Comix at Mohegan Sun, and the International Lady Laughs Festival.

Admission is $10 and tickets can be purchased at https://tinyurls.com/GFC-comedy-tix or at the door.

The Franco Center is handicap accessible. Parking is included in the price of the ticket. All proceeds to benefit the Franco Center.

For more information, contact the Box Office at (207) 783.1585 or visit www.francocenter.org.

From Maine Event Comedy

AUBURN – Maine Event Comedy presents the Comedy Fireworks Showcase featuring Latasha Hughes at Craft Brew Underground at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Hughes is an empowering comedic force with energy and charisma to spare. She pulls no punches in sharing her life as a middle-aged dating and divorced mother of five.

She is also a producer, Wellness Coach, and aspiring author who has performed in the Wootnanny Comedy Festival along with New York City’s Greenwich Village and Broadway Comedy Clubs.

Latasha Hughes will highlight the Comedy Fireworks Showcase this Saturday at Craft Brew Underground in Auburn. The Lewiston-Auburn fireworks display is later in the evening, just a short walk from Craft Brew. (Photo courtesy of Maine Event Comedy)

The show will also feature Maine favorites Julie Poulin, Dawn Hartill, Johnny Ater, Nic Dufault, and Mark Turcotte.

The Lewiston-Auburn fireworks display is scheduled to begin at 9:30 over the Great Falls, just a short walk from Craft Brew Underground.

The show is for ages 21-and-older. Tickets are $8 and may be purchased at MaineEventComedy.com. Craft Brew Underground is located at 34 Court Street in Auburn. CBU offers more than 200 choices of craft beer, cider, and wine and was named “Maine’s Best Beer Bar” by CraftBeer.com.

For more information, call or text (207) 513-0742 or email maineeventcomedy@gmail.com.