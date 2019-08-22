Community Credit Union raises funds for Make-A-Wish Maine

Pictured here at the event (l. to r.) are Jennifer Hogan of CCU, Chase Hogan, Kirstyn Birkbeck and Matthew Shaw of CCU, Kate Vickery of Make-A-Wish Maine, and Jim Marston of Uncle Andy’s Digest.

Community Credit Union was a proud sponsor of the recent fifth annual Summer Block Party at Mac’s Grill to benefit Make-A-Wish Maine. The credit union partnered with Mad Monkey Media to sponsor a Dunk Tank, where local luminaries were dunked to raise money for the cause. These included Auburn and Lewiston Police and Fire Department personnel, local politicians, Jennifer Hogan and Jenna Beaulieu of Community Credit Union, Corey Garrison of 99.9 The Wolf, and Leif Erickson of 107.5 FRANK FM.

Along with the credit union’s sale of Wish Stars leading up to the event, the celebrity dunking raised a total of $4,160 for Make-A-Wish Maine. This year’s Block Party goal was to raise $75,000, enough to grant 10 local wishes.