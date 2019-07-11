Lewiston native secures career milestone driving win

David Ingraham, who got his start on the Pine Tree Circuit before becoming a fixture at Yonkers and Pompano Park, recently scored the 7500th win of his career at Scarborough Downs. (Photo by Michael Newman)

While the rest of the nation prepared to enjoy patriotic pyrotechnic displays on the Fourth of July, fans at Scarborough Downs were treated to fireworks of a different kind when driver David Ingraham turned in a stellar three-win performance en route to scoring the 7500th driving win of his career.

Ever the family man, Ingraham achieved the milestone while driving a veteran campaigner named Jay Bees Grin N who, fittingly enough, is co-owned by his daughter, Kelsie Case Ingraham. The win was a milestone for the racehorse, too, as the 40th victory in the 11-year-old standardbred’s career.

A native of Lewiston, Ingraham got his start on the Pine Tree Circuit before becoming a fixture at Yonkers Raceway and later at Pompano Park. In recent years, he and his wife, Kelly Case, have split their time between winter campaigns at Pompano and summer sojourns in their native State of Maine.

