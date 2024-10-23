Battle of the Blends XXIX: A Cappella returns to Lewiston

LEWISTON, ME — The Maine Music Society (MMS) is excited to announce the 29th annual Battle of the Blends on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. at the Franco Center in Lewiston. This much-loved event brings together five outstanding vocal groups for an evening of diverse a cappella performances, from jazz and barbershop to rock ‘n’ roll and Renaissance music.

Hosted by MMS Artistic Director, Richard Nickerson, the concert will feature performances by:

The Maine Music Society Chamber Singers, all members of the MMS Chorale, are known for their wide-ranging repertoire, from classical to modern pop, and have performed at various public events and as a part of several local concert series.

None of the Above delivers smooth harmonies in a broad mix of pop tunes, jazz standards, folk, spirituals, and non-traditional music with their own unique flair. NOTA was a finalist on the inaugural season of WGBH’s Sing That Thing.

Lewiston High School Blue Notes and the LHS Chamber Choir, two talented groups of young singers, are performing for the first time at Battle. The Chamber Choir is an advanced choral ensemble whose members must audition to be in that class. They have performed at various community events and many of the students are regularly accepted into honors festivals. The Blue Notes is an auditioned ensemble of highly dedicated students. Blue Notes is a club that meets once a week and requires students to prepare their music on their own time. This is their first performance outside of school concerts.

The Afternotes are a women’s group based on New Hampshire’s seacoast and southern Maine. This multi-generation ensemble blends barbershop with contemporary a cappella.

The Downeasters Chorus is one of the top musical-performing and dynamic men’s organizations in New England. They are part of the Barbershop Harmony Society promoting their love for barbershop – a musical art form with genuine American roots.

Set in the historic Franco Center, this one-night-only event promises a captivating celebration of a cappella music that the whole family will enjoy.

New this year: Tickets are just $6 for students ages 13 and up, and as always, youth 12 and under attend free when accompanied by an adult!

Tickets are on sale now, and early reservations are encouraged as the event typically sells out. Purchase tickets online at www.mainemusicsociety.org or call 207-333-3386.

Don’t miss this incredible evening that highlights vocal talent from Central Maine and beyond! Support local artists and enjoy an unforgettable musical experience.

The Maine Music Society thanks our Season Underwriters Hardy, Wolf & Downing and the Sun Journal, the Event Sponsor Platz Associates, Co-Sponsors Austin Associates and Schooner

Estates, and Supporter Cornerstone Wealth Planning for making this concert possible.

MMS Chamber Singers