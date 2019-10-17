Curtain Up this weekend for CLT’s ‘ANNIE’

The Community Little Theatre (CLT) production of the hit musical “Annie” opens this weekend. Based on the popular Harold Gray comic strip “Little Orphan Annie,” with music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Martin Charnin, and book by Thomas Meehan, the original Broadway production of “Annie” opened in 1977 and ran for nearly six years. It spawned numerous productions in many countries, as well as national tours, and won the Tony Award for Best Musical. The songs “Tomorrow” and “It’s the Hard Knock Life” are among its most popular musical numbers.

The show is set in New York City during the Depression, and Annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago at an orphanage. With the help of other girls in the orphanage, Annie escapes and then encounters adventure after fun-filled adventure in the big city. She finds a new home and family through billionaire Oliver Warbucks, befriends President Franklin D. Roosevelt, and of course, finds a lovable mutt named Sandy.

The theatre will present “Annie” October 18, 19, 24, 25, and 26 at 7:30 p.m., and October 20 and 27 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are still available for purchase online athttps://www.laclt.com/