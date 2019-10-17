CMCC Esports Team notches girst win

The Esports Arena in CMCC’s Kirk Hall

Two weeks into their first season, a Central Maine Community College (CMCC) Esports team won its first contest with a convincing 3-0 victory over Arcadia University of Pennsylvania.

The CMCC Rocket League team composed of Levi Little of Phippsburg; Jared Lambert of Oakland; Sean Rooney of Winslow; Paisley Drakiotes of Lewiston; and Jayson Goguen and Matt White of Fairfield, defeated Arcadia in regular season action earlier this month.

Esports (short for electronic sports) refers to the popular and rapidly growing field of competitive video gaming. The CMCC Esports teams compete in the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE). Students who participate have to meet the same requirements as other athletes at the college.

Other CMCC Esports teams are competing in Hearthstone, Overwatch, Fortnite, and Rainbow 6 Siege. The college has a new, 1,600 square-foot arena located in Kirk Hall equipped with Alienware Area-51 Threadrippers; five console stations with Xbox One, PS4 Pro, and Nintendo Switch; and a Twitch broadcast booth for live streaming matches.

Students interested in Esports are encouraged to learn more at the CMCC Open House on Saturday, October 19, from 9 a.m. to noon. More information is also available online at https://cmmustangs.com/sports/esports.