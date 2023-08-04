Seeking Municipal Office? Nomination Papers Are Available

LEWISTON, ME (July 28, 2023) — Nomination papers for municipal office are available for distribution and circulation by prospective candidates. Positions available include Mayor, seven City Council seats, and eight School Committee seats. The City Council has one representative from each of the seven city wards serving on the Council. The School Committee has one representative from each ward as well as one at-large position available. All candidates must be at least 20 years old and must be registered voters of Lewiston.

The 2023 city election is the first year the city is implementing staggered terms for elected officials. The voters approved this change in 2021. The Mayor’s position will be for a three-year term as will the City Council seats for wards 2, 4 and 6 as well as the School Committee seats for wards 1, 3, 5, and 7. The positions of School Committee At Large, City Council wards 1, 3, 5 and 7 as well as School Committee wards 2, 4 and 6 will all be for a two-year term of office. The municipal election will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

All terms will commence on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Candidates for Mayor must submit nomination papers signed by not less than 100 or more than 200 qualified voters of Lewiston. Persons interested in the at-large seat on the School Committee must submit completed nomination papers signed by not less than 50 nor more than 100 qualified voters of Lewiston. Candidates for all other positions must submit nomination papers signed by not less than 50 nor more than 100 qualified voters of the respective ward.

Per the City Charter, all candidates for the position of Mayor must have registered and qualified to vote on or prior to February 24, 2023. Residents interested in running for the School Committee At Large position must have registered and qualified to vote on or prior to May 24, 2023. Candidates for all other positions must have registered and qualified to vote in their respective ward on or before May 24, 2023.

Completed nomination papers must be filed with the City Clerk’s Department no later than Thursday, August 24, 2023, by 4:00PM. All candidates are requested to file their nomination papers early in order to provide sufficient time to obtain additional signatures if necessary.

Nomination papers may be picked up at the City Clerk’s Department located on the second floor of City Hall, 27 Pine Street. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30AM to 4:00PM. Questions regarding the procedures for nomination papers or the municipal election process may be directed to the Clerk’s Department at (207) 513-3124. Additional information is available on the election page of the city website at www.lewistonmaine.gov/elections