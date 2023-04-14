Discussion on Mental Illness Comes to Senior College

AUBURN, ME (April 1, 2023) — Senior College in the Community’s next presentation will be by Dr. Elcha Buckman. This collaboration with the Auburn Public Library, will be held on April 14,2023 at 10:30am. The program titled, “Everything You’ve Always Wanted To Know and Ask About Mental Illness,” will be held at the Auburn Public Library in the Androscoggin Room on the ground floor, 49 Spring St. Auburn, ME. If any questions please call the library reference desk at 207-333-6640 ext 4.

We hope you will join us at this free and open to the public event. Elcha will briefly talk about the major psychiatric diagnoses and some treatments, and then open the floor to discussion. So PLEASE bring all the questions you’ve wanted to ask or ever wondered about that relates to mental health and human behavior… even if it’s about your neighbor or relative. Elcha holds a BS,MA, and PhD from Boston University and is certified in child, adolescent, and family psychiatry. She is a Board Certified APRN practicing psychotherapist for 49 years. Elcha has taught many varied courses and is widely published in the areas of mental health and illness.