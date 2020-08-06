Dr. Cynthia DeSoi, MD

Androscoggin Home healthcare and Hospice welcomes Dr. Cynthia DeSoi, MD as staff physician for their home healthcare, hospice and palliative care programs. DeSoi most recently served as a Nephrologist at Nephrology Associates of Central Maine where she established multiple outpatient satellite clinics in rural Maine and provided leadership in quality and safety initiatives in many inpatient and outpatient settings throughout the state of Maine. DeSoi’s training and experience in adult and pediatric management of serious illness has resulted in very high regard by her colleagues and patients alike.

DeSoi earned a B.A. in Biochemistry from Mount Holyoke College, graduating Magna Cum Laude. At Mount Holyoke College she was elected to Phi Beta Kappa and Sigma Xi, awarded prizes in Chemistry, French, and English, and was also both a Sarah Winston Scholar and Mary Lyon Scholar. In 1985 DeSoi earned her M.D. from the University of Rochester School of Medicine in Rochester, New York. She completed her Internship and Residency in the Combined Medicine and Pediatrics Program at the University of Chicago Hospitals and Clinics where she also served as Chief Resident and Instructor in Pediatrics. DeSoi also served as a Clinical Research Fellow, Section of Nephrology, at the University of Chicago from 1990-1991. DeSoi is Board Certified in Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, and Nephrology.

“We are so very pleased and honored to have Dr. DeSoi join our dynamic clinical team at Androscoggin” said Kenneth Albert, R.N., Esq., President and CEO. “Beyond her exceptional medical expertise, Cynthia’s lifework is authentically rooted in service to others. This aligns beautifully with our mission and values. I am particularly pleased that our patients and their families will be the real beneficiaries of our collaboration with Dr. DeSoi.”

DeSoi’s nearly three decades of experience includes an exemplary commitment to the health and wellbeing of Maine people. “I’ve cared for many patients and their families as they face serious and sometimes incurable illness, and have often not been able to deliver good news. What I’ve learned is that what matters most is often not the number of degrees, or credentials on your wall, or how smart you are, but simply listening, caring, and letting the patient know that no matter what, you will be there for them” wrote Dr. DeSoi upon joining Androscoggin. “I believe this is a sacred relationship that can provide healing, even when cure cannot be offered. Providing care from the heart is what Androscoggin is all about, and why I wanted to be a part of this amazing organization.”

