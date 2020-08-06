Senior dogs at GAHS Fetch grant

Old dogs have something to wag about this summer, as The Grey Muzzle Organization announces the recipients of its annual grants, and dogs at the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society (GAHS) are among the winners.

GAHS in Lewiston is one of sixty-four animal welfare groups chosen from two hundred eighty-eight applicants to receive a grant to help local senior dogs. The winning groups received more than $510,000 in grants to help save or improve the lives of at-risk old dogs in their communities.

“Senior dogs deserve the best in life but often need extra medical care, which can be a strain on shelter resources that are already stretched thin. We are so thankful for the Grey Muzzle Organization, for supporting us to help senior dogs thrive in our community” said Katie Lisnik, Executive Director of the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society. “This grant helped us give senior dogs like 8-year-old Wanda, the veterinary and dental care she needed; so she is now ready to go to her forever home,” said Lisnik. “No one is more grateful or loving than an old dog, and we’re looking forward to helping more senior dogs get the second chance they all deserve.”

Over the past twelve years, the national nonprofit Grey Muzzle Organization has provided $2.5 million in grants to support its vision of “a world where no old dog dies alone and afraid.”

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we’re delighted to help deserving organizations like the GAHS make a difference in the lives of dogs and people in their communities,” Grey Muzzle’s Executive Director Lisa Lunghofer said. “Many senior dogs in Androscoggin County are enjoying their golden years in loving homes thanks to the wonderful work of GAHS.”

The Greater Androscoggin Humane Society provides a safe haven for over 3,500 sick, homeless and abused animals in the greater Androscoggin area per year. The primary support for the Shelter comes from fundraising events and donations of concerned citizens.

The Humane Society is located at 55 Strawberry Avenue in Lewiston. If you are interested in learning more about volunteering at the shelter or adopting an animal call the Shelter at (207)783-2311 or visit the website at www.SavingPetsInMaine.org. You can also join them on www.facebook/GAHumane.

The national nonprofit The Grey Muzzle Organization improves the lives of at-risk senior dogs by providing funding and resources to animal shelters, rescue organizations, sanctuaries, and other nonprofit groups nationwide. For details, please visit www.greymuzzle.org https://www.greymuzzle.org

Wanda is a sweet senior gal available for adoption at the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society. For more information, please visit www.SavingPetsInMaine.org or call: 207-783-2311.