From Central Maine Healthcare

AUBURN – The new regional high-volume COVID-19 vaccination site launched by Central Maine Healthcare at the Auburn Mall had a special visitor a couple of weeks ago – Nirav D. Shah, MD, JD, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Clinics like the one at the Auburn Mall help ensure that we are continually making progress on vaccinating Mainers quickly and safely,” Dr. Shah said. “Sites like this also mean Maine will be ready to ramp up vaccinations when the federal government is able to increase weekly allotments of vaccine to the State.”

Chief Medical Officer John Alexander, MD, MHCM, FACEP, and Jennifer Jordan, RN, system director for medical specialties, both of Central Maine Healthcare, show Nirav D. Shah, MD, JD, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, around the high-volume vaccination site at the Auburn Mall several weeks ago. (Photo courtesy of CMH)

Dr. Shah toured the facility with Central Maine Healthcare’s chief medical officer and met with volunteers from partner organizations and health system team members running the clinic.

“We were delighted to have Dr. Shah visit today and see our site in operation. The Maine CDC – and Dr. Shah in particular – has been incredibly supportive throughout the pandemic,” said Central Maine Healthcare Chief Medical Officer John Alexander, MD, MHCM, FACEP. “The phenomenal collaboration we have with the State and all our partners is making a huge difference for our communities.”

Dr. Shah visited the site on its third day of operations, when it had 778 appointments booked. After its ramp up, the Central Maine Healthcare-run site aims to vaccinate 1,000 people each day of operation – or 4,000 per week – as vaccine supplies allow. The site is expected to operate for six months.

The new regional high-volume COVID-19 vaccination site was launched by Central Maine Healthcare, the City of Auburn, the City of Lewiston and the State of Maine on Wednesday.

In addition to operating the site at the mall, partners are coordinating to ensure that vaccination efforts reach all members of the community. Central Maine Healthcare and leaders from Auburn, Lewiston and the State of Maine are working with Androscoggin County Emergency Management Agency, St. Mary’s Health System, Tri-County EMS, the National Guard and the Auburn Mall.