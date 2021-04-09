Easter Sunday in 2020

Out and About

By Rachel Morin

Where was I last Easter?

It was the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and Easter Sunday was Apr. 12, 2020. I was visiting my daughter, Elizabeth, in Portland, and it was Easter Sunday morning. We were just settling down with our cups of coffee to watch Sunday Morning with Jane Pauley on CBS, our regular Sunday routine.

When Liz, out of the corner of her eye, caught sight of a big Easter Bunny hopping down the street in front of her house. “Quick!” she hollered, “to the front porch! There’s a giant rabbit hopping down the street!”

The first Easter Bunny Liz and I saw hopping down the street in front of her house in Portland on Easter Sunday, Apr. 12, 2020. (Elizabeth Morin photo)

Well, we rushed to open the door, and yes, there he was, an Easter Bunny! He stopped suddenly and looked at us. Then, we all laughed and we asked if we could take his picture. He posed for us and then he went hopping down the street.

Liz and I returned to our coffee and Sunday Morning with Jane Pauley and had a good time talking about our Easter Surprise.

In the afternoon, we went for a drive, and came upon an even bigger Easter Rabbit, this one with the usual big rabbit ears and a fluffier white costume. It was our day for seeing big Easter Bunnies.

The prettiest and most delightful surprise was the early-blooming crocus we came upon on our afternoon walk. Liz called it a “Glimpse of Spring” and it got us talking about our plans for spring gardening. (Elizabeth Morin photo)

Later we took a walk and came upon a delightful surprise. Liz took the picture and called it a “Glimpse of Spring.” The brightly colored purple crocus gave us thoughts of our spring planting that we were eager to get started on.

That will be another column!