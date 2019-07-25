ELHS Class of 1959 enjoys 60th Reunion

Pictured here (l. to r., from front) are reunion attendees Brian Harris, Annette Jutras. Sue Couillard, Betty Magno, Jeannette Label, Robert Vallerand, Mike Gentile, Marcia Roak, Anita Demers, Barbara Berry, Irene David, Lucille Lapage, Helen Chenard, Louise Morin, Donna Russell, Bayna Boothby, Sandra Carter, Elizabeth Buker, Barbara Fowles, Marion Brown, Sylvia Eaton, Judy Cormier, Martha Cotter, Nancy Davis, Jean Sudds, Ellen Goldberg, David Burgess, Robert Williams, David Rubin, David Blood, Peter Durgin, Robert Turner, Andy Couillard, Walter White, Phil Libby, Joseph Cohen, John Savage, Bill Holt, Lee Bingham. Carlton Sedgeley, Donald Shoppe, Bill Gould, and John Gould. (Photo by Nicole Rand, Creativeoneshotography.com)

Members of the Edward Little High School Class of 1959 celebrated their 60th Reunion recently at the Fore Seasons Restaurant at Turner Highlands Golf Club in Turner. Forty-four classmates and 16 guest attended the reunion dinner, where the guest speaker was Rachel Desgrosseilliers, executive director of Museum LA. Other reunion highlights included a guided tour of Museum L-A, an evening social gathering, and a cake with an edible photo of the Edward Little statue. The class plans to have its next reunion in 2021.