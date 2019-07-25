ELHS Class of 1959 enjoys 60th Reunion

Members of the Edward Little High School Class of 1959 celebrated their 60th Reunion recently at the Fore Seasons Restaurant at Turner Highlands Golf Club in Turner. Forty-four classmates and 16 guest attended the reunion dinner, where the guest speaker was Rachel Desgrosseilliers, executive director of Museum LA. Other reunion highlights included a guided tour of Museum L-A, an evening social gathering, and a cake with an edible photo of the Edward Little statue. The class plans to have its next reunion in 2021.