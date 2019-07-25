LA Arts Gallery to host live art and dance performance for next Art Walk LA

LA Arts artist-in-residence Jonathan Allen will perform with dancer-choreographer Joanna Kotze. (Photo by Ted Roeder)

LA Arts, in collaboration with the Bates Dance Festival, will present “Do You Know What’s Worrying Me?”, a live visual art and dance performance by New York-based artist Jonathan Allen and dancer-choreographer Joanna Kotze, with music by Ryan Seaton, as part of Art Walk LA on Friday, July 26, at 6 p.m. Free and open to all, the performance will take place in the LA Arts Gallery at 221 Lisbon Street in Lewiston.

Allen is currently an artist-in-residence at LA Arts, producing a series of new mixed-media works using inspiration and found materials from the Lewiston-Auburn streetscape and surrounding Maine landscape. The works will reflect on and respond to the social and political connections and tensions between the urban and rural, public and personal, static and kinetic, and other relevant dichotomies.

Passersby are welcome to stop in and see works in progress during gallery open hours and to share their worries with the artist. Community worries will be shared during the July 26 performance. The public is also invited to a free reception for the artist from 5 to 8 p.m. both before and after the performance.

Other highlights of the July 26 Art Walk will be a performance in Auburn’s Festival Plaza by the New England Jazz Band, a performance in Lewiston’s Dufresne Plaza by Kafari (rhythm bones) and Jake Hoffman (banjo, guitar, voice), a TED Talk at Lewiston Public Library on mass public art events, and original works by artists and artisans at more than 20 venues along the art walk route in Downtown Lewiston-Auburn.

Art Walk LA takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. on the final Friday of each month from May through October. For a map and a full list of venues and artists, visit www.laarts.org/artwalk.

Artists, artisans, performers, and volunteers are encouraged to participate by registering at www.laarts.org/artwalk/register.