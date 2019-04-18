Litchfield student named to National Football Foundation’s Hampshire Honor Society

Receiving the honor were Bates seniors Art Churchwell, Connor DeSantis, Kyle Flaherty(of Litchfield, Maine),Calvin Johnstone,and Walter Washington.(Photos by Brewster Burns for Bates College)

Five seniors from the Bates College football team – including Kyle Flaherty of Litchfield – were honored recently as the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame announced the members of the 2019 Hampshire Honor Society. The society is comprised of college football players from all divisions of play who maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college career. Flaherty is a running back majoring in history.

His four teammates receiving the honor were Art Churchwell of Newton, Mass., a defensive back majoring in economics; Connor DeSantis of Georgetown, Mass., a defensive lineman majoring in economics and minoring in philosophy and mathematics; Calvin Johnstone of Hopkinton, N.H., a defensive lineman majoring in environmental studies and minoring in rhetoric; and Walter Washington of Rockland, N.Y., a defensive lineman majoring in politics and minoring in rhetoric.

Qualifications for membership in the NFF Hampshire Honor Society include: being a starter or a significant contributor in one’s last year of eligibility (or a senior who has declared for the NFL Draft) at an NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision, Football Championship Subdivision, Division II, Division III or an NAIA college or university; achieving a 3.2 cumulative grade point average throughout the entire course of undergraduate study; and meeting all NCAA/NAIA-mandated progress towards degree requirements.