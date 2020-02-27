Farming Oysters? Food for Thought explains

In keeping with the theme of healthy sustainable food from local sources, senior college USM/LA is proud to have, for the March 13 Food for Thought presenter, Dan Devereaux, one of the co-founders of the Mere Point Oyster Company. His business partner and longtime friend is Doug Niven. As they say on their website, “Doug loved to fish. Dan loved to farm. They both loved living and working along the coast of Brunswick, Maine. They started talking one day while watching their kids on the Brunswick playing fields and the seeds were planted–oyster seeds, that is.”

There used to be so many oysters along the Maine coast that you can still find heaps of shells left by the Wabanaki people. But, in the 1970s, oyster populations plummeted as a result of pollution and environmental change. Farming oysters offered an opportunity to restore the native population and enhance near shore marine ecosystems. In 2015, Niven and Devereaux officially formed Mere Point Oyster Company (MPOC). They chose to site their farms where they live–in the clear, deep waters of Maquoit and Mere Point Bays. These bays are some of Maine’s most ecologically significant areas because of the rich marine life they support. Oysters were the perfect species to work with as they provide amazing environmental benefits to the marine ecosystem.

Devereaux will tell their story and help folks understand not only about oysters, but also about the fragile marine environment and efforts to preserve it. The presentation will be held at noon in room 170 at the USM/LA campus on Westminster Street. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Feel free to bring a bag lunch as we won’t be serving lunch (not even oysters!)