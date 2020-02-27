Bates College hosts block printing workshop

Learn how to use modern printmaking materials to create a simple graphic image suitable for framing or holiday cards as the Bates College Museum of Art offers a workshop in block printing from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the college’s Benjamin Mays Center, 95 Russell Street, All children attending should be 8 years or older, and all children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited and registration is required. $5. For more information and to register email eboyle2@bates.edu or call 207-786-6417.