Improv comedy show at Craft Brew Underground

Dawn Hartill and Nate White

Underground Improv, a troupe of some of Maine’s funniest comedians, will perform a night of improv comedy on Friday, February 28 at 8 p.m. at Craft Brew Underground, 34 Court Street, Auburn.

This month’s show features Dawn Hartill, Nate White, Leonard Kimble, Jason Pelletier, and CarlaRose Dubois.

No two shows are ever alike. The show content is made up completely on the spot and is based entirely on suggestions from the audience. Each show promises a night of unpredictable laughs and great craft beer.

There is no admission or cover charge for the show. For more information, visit Craft Brew Underground on Facebook or by calling (207) 241-8520.