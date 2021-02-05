Fontaine Family partners with Safe Voices

From Fontaine Family

LEWISTON/AUBURN – Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader partnered once again with Safe Voices at the end of 2020 by donating food items and gifts to their holiday donation events.

Each year, Safe Voices holds a Feed-A-Family for Thanksgiving event and Adopt-A-Family for the holiday event. Our team was matched with families within Androscoggin, Oxford or Franklin counties experiencing domestic abuse and violence during the holidays.

Although 2020 was a bit different and Fontaine Family was unable to encourage the public and local businesses to get involved as well, the team pulled together and generously donated the food items and gifts needed for each family.

The goal every year is to collect enough food items and gifts to adopt at least two families in need. Fontaine Family is proud to continue the tradition of supporting families in need during the holidays.

Everything done at Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader is a team effort, including giving back to the community. Fontaine Family believes in giving back, because the loyalty of the community has been absolutely amazing, for which Fontaine Family is forever grateful.

The mission of Safe Voices is to support and empower those affected by Domestic Violence and engage the community in creating social change. Safe Voices is a private non-profit organization and sole provider of support services and shelter operator for victims of domestic violence in Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford counties.

