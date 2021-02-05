Lunar New Year Celebration 2021

From CAFAM

PORTLAND – The Chinese & American Friendship Association of Maine (CAFAM), in partnership with the University of Southern Maine Confucius Institute, will celebrate the ‘Year of the Ox’ with a virtual event beginning on February 11.

This annual Chinese New Year celebration is the largest and longest-sustaining Chinese cultural event in Maine, attracting hundreds of visitors each year to enjoy a day of live performances, speakers, crafts, displays and delicious food.

However, due to the pandemic, this year’s event has been moved online to adhere to state restrictions.

This event will include festive music and lion dance performances, DIY at-home activities, informative speakers, calligraphy, links to celebrations around the world, a holiday marketplace and a live interactive cooking class.

CAFAM will be announcing a full program schedule, craft instructions and pre-registration for the live cooking class.

All the 2021 events, presentations and activities will be available on the CAFAM website at cafammaine.org. The virtual event is Feb. 11 and 12, with a live cooking demonstration from 4-5 p.m. on Feb. 13. Visitors can follow the events on the website.

CAFAM is a small, all volunteer, organization of about 100 individuals and families.

The group conducts three annual events – the lunar new year, a summer potluck picnic, and a moon festival celebration.

CAFAM also sponsors a Chinese language group that meets every two weeks, tai chi on Saturdays in July and August in Deering Oaks Park in Portland, and occasional events including speakers, calligraphy demonstrations, Chinese dance and Chinese puppetry.

The organization co-sponsors an archive related to the Chinese community in Maine with the Maine Historical Society. Items in that archive can be found with the search word “chinese” at mainememory,net.