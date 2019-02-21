Franco Center plans Mardi Gras party

Genuine Cajun cooking and the Kelly-Laurence Quintet will be the featured attractions when the Gendron Franco Center presents its latest must-experience dinner-dance event, a Mardi Gras party on Saturday, March 2 at 7 p.m.

In the great tradition of those legendary New Orleans celebrations, Franco Center party-goers will be treated to a great night of dancing to the sounds of the Great American Songbook and Big Easy jazz, accompanied by free-flowing spirits and authentic Cajun cuisine. The menu will include Jambalaya with chicken and shrimp, Andouille sausage with peppers and onions, Cajun-roasted sweet potatoes, and King Cake for dessert.

Guests are encouraged to come in costume. For those who do not have their own Mardi Gras masks, some will be available for purchase at the event. Horn players (brass and wind) who enjoy playing the New Orleans standards are invited to bring their instruments along to jam on some of the traditional songs with the Kelly-Laurence Quintet. The band includes Larry “Flash” Allen, Tracy McMullen, John Clark, Keith Shortall, and Kelly Laurence.

Seating is limited. Reserved tickets are $40 each. The price includes the meal, entertainment, prizes and on-site parking on Oxford Street. The doors and bar will open at 6 p.m. The Dolard and Priscilla Gendron Franco Center is wheelchair accessible.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call or visit the box office (689-2000; 46 Cedar Street in Lewiston) Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. or see www.francocenter.org.