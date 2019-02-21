Maine Event Comedy at Bear Bones Beer

Maine Event Comedy will present Boston’s Colleen McCauley at Bear Bones Beer on Thursday, February 21 at 7 p.m. She’ll be joined by Danny Jordan, Julie Poulin, and special guest Chris Fritz. An open-mic will follow the show.

Mouthy and brash, McCauley is a smart-ass voice in Boston comedy and not much different from her role as “Cathy” in the classic film “Good Will Hunting.” She’s played Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun and the Regent Theater in Arlington, Mass. And worked with top New England headliners Juston McKinney, Lenny Clarke, and Steve Sweeney.

With an absurdist wit and alternative style, Danny Jordan has delighted audiences young and old in venues including Portland’s Empire and The Gold Room and Boston’s Comedy Studio and ImprovBoston.

Julie Poulin reached the finals in the Tightest Five contest and the semifinals at Empire’s Summer Classic. She’s also part of the Mainely Improv troupe and Mystery for Hire dinner theater.

The show is free and open to those ages 21 and older. Bear Bones Beer is located at 43 Lisbon Street in Lewiston. For more information, call 513-0742 or e-mail maineeventcomedy@gmail.com.