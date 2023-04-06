Pop-Up Estate Sale Held at Auburn UU

AUBURN, ME (March 31, 2023) — Pleasant St. Drop-In Center and First Universalist Church of Auburn will hold a Pop-Up Estate Sale on April 14 and 15, from 8:30am – 3pm.

The sale will feature many valuable art objects, including antique dolls and antique glassware. Lunch will be served both days from 11am- 12:30pm for a $6 donation. Cash only, please: no checks or credit cards will be accepted.

Join us at First Universalist Church of Auburn at 169 Pleasant St. Parking; accessible. FMI contact Ginny Ginstar38@aol.com.