Geiger Acquires Incentives by Design

LEWISTON, ME (January 5, 2023) – Geiger, the world’s largest privately held and family-owned promotional products distributor, has acquired Incentives by Design, a Washington-based branded merchandise company. The acquisition was finalized and effective today, January 5, 2023.

Geiger will retain all employees and the business will now operate under the name “Incentives by Design, a Geiger company.”

“Incentives by Design is known throughout the industry for providing outstanding customer service,” said Geiger Chief Revenue Officer Chris McKee. “When we look at potential acquisitions, finding an organization with a customer-first mentality is a must-have. As we continue to grow, we are doing so in a way that only further improves our customers’ experience. We are thrilled to welcome them to the Geiger family and are confident we’ll be even more successful together.”

Located in Tukwila, Washington, Incentives by Design was founded in 1990 by cousins Bill and Rich Hirshberg, both currently serving as principals of the company.

“We are delighted to now be working with Geiger, a longtime leader in the promotional products industry,” said Rich Hirshberg. “With the power of Geiger behind us, we look forward to reaching new heights while supporting our ever-growing list of customers in the Pacific Northwest and across the country.”

In addition to promotional items, Incentives by Design specializes in safety and workwear, golf attire and accessories, and school uniforms and sportswear.

(L-R) Geiger West Coast Regional VP Sarabeth Anderson, Incentives by Design Principal Rich Hirshberg, Incentives by Design Principal Bill Hirshberg, Geiger Chief Revenue Officer Chris McKee