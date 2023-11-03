Geologist to speak at Stanton Bird Club lecture

AUBURN, ME — On November 6th, the Stanton Bird Club will be hosting the first in its 2023-24 lecture series with Amber Whittaker, Senior Geologist with the Maine Geological Survey (MGS). Prior to returning to her home state of Maine in 2016, Amber’s career encompassed both industry and graduate work in diverse locales such as New Mexico and New Zealand. Her professional journey has taken her across the globe, including Maine, the desert Southwest, the European Alps, the Southern Alps, and Antarctica, where she engaged in extensive geological lab and fieldwork. At present, her primary responsibilities involve conducting bedrock mapping and creating bedrock geologic maps for publication. In addition to her mapping endeavors, Amber collaborates closely with academic institutions and state and federal agencies on grant-funded projects and the publication of peer-reviewed articles. This talk will explore the amazing diversity of Maine’s geologic landscape and discuss how the natural features were developed from 700 million years ago to the present day. We will briefly look at the tools that scientists use to study the earth and projects that are currently underway in Maine.

The talk will be held on Monday, November 6th from 4-6pm at the Auburn Public Library. The public is welcome. The lecture series is free of charge.

The Stanton Bird Club, a leader in environmental awareness, owns and manages the Thorncrag Nature Sanctuary in Lewiston as well as the Woodbury Nature Sanctuary in Monmouth and Litchfield. More information about other activities of the Club can be found at www.StantonBirdClub.org and on its Facebook page.

Amber Whittaker (photo supplied by speaker)