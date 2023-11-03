Film screening with Community Connect Maine

LEWISTON, ME — On Thursday, November 9th, the Lewiston Public Library will host Community Connect Maine for a screening of their short video collection entitled Invisible: Personal stories from the front lines of disability. This free, public program will take place from 5:30-7:30pm in Callahan Hall.

Invisible focuses on the lived experience of Mainers with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families and caregivers as told in their own voices. Following the screening will be an opportunity for the audience to ask questions of the filmmakers and some of the subjects as well.

This ongoing, multi-year project was developed, with grant funding from the Maine Developmental Disabilities Council, by Community Connect Maine, a non-profit organization dedicated to the vision that all people have the support they need, when they need it, to live a full life in their communities of choice. A barrier to achieving that goal is that many people with intellectual and developmental disabilities are invisible in their community. Community Connect Maine hopes to overcome that barrier by helping people in the disability community share their stories.

Registration is recommended for this event. Register online at https://communityconnectme.org/events-and-workshops. Light refreshments will be available.

The Lewiston Public Library is located downtown at 200 Lisbon Street at the corner of Pine Street. More information about this event is available by contacting the Lewiston Public Library at 513-3135 or LPLReference@lewistonmaine.gov.