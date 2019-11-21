The Auburn Lewiston Sports Hall of Fame will present the Gippers 12th Annual Basketball Tip-Off Classic November 22 to 23. This year’s tournament will be held at Edward Little High School Gymnasium, 77 Harris St, Auburn. Local and area high school teams will be competing in games scheduled for the afternoon and evening of both dates.

Daily admission will be $5 for adults, and $3 for students and senior citizens. The schedule for November 22, Girls Basketball: 3:30 p.m. Edward Little vs Gray – New Gloucester; 5 p.m. Poland vs. Lewiston; 6:30 p.m. Gray—New Gloucester vs. Lewiston; 8 p.m. Edward Little vs. Poland

The schedule for November 23, Boys Basketball: 11:30 a.m. Edward Little JV vs. Lewiston JV; 1 a.m. Gorham vs. Edward Little; 2:30 a.m. Poland vs. Fryeburg Academy; 4:30 a.m. Gorham vs. Lewiston; 6 p.m. Fryeburg Academy vs. Edward Little; 7:30 p.m. Poland vs. Lewiston.

The Auburn-Lewiston Sports Hall of Fame has been a part of the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce since March of 1983. Over the past 35 years, there have been 150 inductees to the Sports Hall of Fame. The annual awards banquet takes place in late spring and also includes the Chamber President’s Award for outstanding current achievement, and the “Flashback to Fame” Team Award to the championship teams of the past. Over the years, the Auburn Lewiston Sports Hall of Fame has become a major community activity of the Chamber. The Hall of Fame inductee plaques can be viewed at Gippers Sports Grill in Auburn.