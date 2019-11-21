The Androscoggin Readers Theater 11th season

Pictured left to right: front, Joel Goodman, High Keene, Director; Faith Towle, Curt Webber, Judy Webber; back, Christopher Lansley, Linda Jackson-Washburn, Nancy Daniels, Robert Gardner, Joanne Sabourin, Treasurer. Absent when photo was taken, Joanne Tetreault.

Story and photos by Rachel Morin

The Androscoggin Readers Theater (ART), now in its 11th Season, is continuing to visit senior housing facilities to present performances of its original, humorous scripts that explore the quirks, peculiarities and idiosyncrasies of senior life, all in good fun!

As requested, ART members returned to SeniorPlus, Lewiston, on November 11, Veteran’s Day, for an afternoon performance, open to the public. Despite the big storm, loyal fans attended and expressed their appreciation of the animated and fun-filled performance.

Hugh Keene, newly appointed as Director of the group, succeeding Naomi York, long time director, introduced the group and acknowledged our Veterans on their day. The skits are the creations of Nancy Daniels and Joel Goodman.