Governor’s Address: Fulfilling My Promise for a New and Better Direction for Our State

During my campaign for governor, I promised a new and better direction for our state. In these first one hundred days, I believe my administration has delivered on that promise.

In the last 100 days, my administration has made significant progress in ensuring that Maine people have access to affordable health care, in protecting Maine’s environment, in addressing climate change, in investing in public education, and in strengthening our economy.

Thanks to Medicaid expansion, more than 19,000 people across the state now have access to life-saving health care coverage, and the influx of millions of federal dollars will help support the financial stability of our rural hospitals.

We have protected health care coverage for Maine families by enshrining patient protections under the Affordable Care Act in state law, and we have started to rebuild our public health infrastructure through measures like hiring public health nurses to combat any potential outbreaks of disease.

We have taken serious and significant steps to address the opioid epidemic that is ravaging our communities. More than 35,000 doses of the life-saving drug Naloxone will soon be distributed to health entities across the state, and 250 recovery coaches are being recruited and trained to ensure that Maine people get the treatment they need to turn their lives around. And we have established the Prevention and Recovery Cabinet to mobilize state government to work together to stem the tide of this deadly epidemic.

We are embracing renewable energy opportunities that will grow our economy and fight climate change. Maine has joined the U.S. Climate Alliance, and we are creating the Maine Climate Council to advance public policy to cut Maine’s carbon emissions, reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, and address climate change before it is too late.

We are investing in our schools, our teachers, and our students to provide the foundations for greater opportunity and life-long learning in Maine.

And we are promoting economic development statewide by creating – for the first time in decades – a long-term development strategy, expanding our supports for small businesses, investing in high-speed internet, and leveraging private funding to spur innovation.

I am proud of these accomplishments, and I am grateful for the work of our talented commissioners, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, and dedicated employees across state government who are helping to advance these changes.

My administration will continue to ensure that state government will be effective and responsive to the needs of Maine people, and we will do so responsibly and within our means.

Most of all, I will continue to promote Maine – my home state – as the best place to live, work, and raise a family. I welcome everyone back home to Maine.

Thank you.

Janet Mills

Governor