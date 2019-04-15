Mayor’s Statement

Lewiston Mayor Kristen Cloutier recently released the following statement:

I would like to extend my thanks to the Lewiston Police Department, the Maine State Police, and the State Attorney General’s Office for conducting a thorough investigation into the events that resulted in the death of Donald Giusti.

This has been a long and complicated investigation, and it is my sincere hope that its conclusion will help bring closure to the members of the Giusti family and allow our Lewiston community to begin the process of healing and reconciliation.

As the Mayor of Lewiston, I hope that we will come together as a community to grieve and process our losses, but also to get to know our neighbors, whether long-time residents or newcomers, and build relationships that will strengthen our community’s bonds and prevent tragic events like this from happening in the future.

We must be vigilant in denouncing violence and retaliation and encourage peaceful solutions to the complicated issues we face, both here in Lewiston and throughout our country. We cannot be complacent in the face of intolerance, regardless of its source. We must make a concerted effort every day to relate to each other with civility and understanding and to reject that which would divide us.

This will be hard and sometimes uncomfortable work, but I know we have the strength to confront it. The safety and future of our community depend on it.