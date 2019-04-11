Lewiston teen seeks funding to purchase visual aid device

Zion Aube has started a GoFundMe campaign to purchase a Brainport Pro, a new visual aid device that, for the first time in his life, would allow him to process visual information by by-passing his nonfunctioning optic nerves.

Zion Aube, a 13-year-old from Lewiston who has been blind from birth, has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to purchase a new medical device that doctors say would, for the first time in his life, allow him to visualize the world around him.

Although Aube cannot see because of non-functioning optic nerves, he has the opportunity to gain some amount of vision by using a new device, called a Brainport Pro, that utilizes a camera to stream visual data to the brain by way of other nerves in the body.

This is a miracle of modern science that Aube desperately wants and needs. His blindness has caused him many challenges, including a lack of mobility. Improving his vision would allow him to be more independent, navigate walking without a sight guide, expand his opportunities to play with other children, free him from feeling “lost” outside his home, and, most importantly, return to school to resume his education.

Aube has done his own research, consulting with his medical team and contacting the makers of the device to learn the cost of its purchase. His goal is to raise $10,000. Any funds raised beyond this amount will be used to defray expenses related to training with the device, including travel.

For more information, visit his page by entering “Zion” in the search box at www.gofundme.com.