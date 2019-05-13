Governor’s Address: Let’s Thank Our Teachers for Providing the Foundation for Greater Opportunity

Education is key to Maine’s future and the future of our families. Nothing will have a greater impact on the economic prospects of all Maine people than investing in the education of our children.

Last week was National Teacher Appreciation Week, a time to recognize the significant contributions our teachers make to public education and to honor their commitment to the success of Maine’s students. On behalf of the people of Maine, I want to thank all of our teachers for dedicating their careers to providing our students with the foundation for greater opportunity and life-long learning.

As the daughter of a longtime Maine public school teacher, I know first-hand how important your work is and the many challenges you have to overcome every day. Your devotion builds confidence in our students and exposes them to new ideas and means of expression, inspires in them a passion for learning, and sets them on a path to a brighter and more productive future.

High-quality, committed teachers like you ensure that every child across our great state, no matter their circumstance or where they live, gets off to a solid start in life. In classrooms from Kittery to Fort Kent, you are now building the foundation for a better, stronger state. Thank you for all that you do for our children and for the State of Maine.

It is time for state government to treat you all with the respect and dignity you deserve. As governor, I promise to honor your public service and commitment to Maine students by investing in public education – and in you.

I hope that, if you are not a teacher, you will join with me in thanking the teachers in your life – in your children’s lives – not just today and this week, but every day and every week.

Thank you.

Janet Mills

Governor