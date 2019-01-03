Great Falls Forum features novelist Paul Doiron

The 2018-19 season of the Great Falls Forum will continue on Thursday, January 17, when Maine novelist Paul Doiron will discuss “Telling Maine Stories.” The program will take place from 12 to 1 p.m. in Callahan Hall at Lewiston Public Library.

In the literary world, mystery novels have long been viewed as entertaining but unserious. In his Great Falls Forum presentation, Doiron will discuss how crime novelists often deal with social issues other literary genres struggle to address. From the opioid crisis to rural homelessness to post-traumatic stress among veterans of our most recent wars, Doiron has found himself addressing topics that Mainers themselves identify as major problems for our state – all while trying to spin a good yarn.

Doiron is the author of the Mike Bowditch series of crime novels, including “The Poacher’s Son,” which won the Barry Award and the Strand Critics Award for “Best First Novel.” The book was also nominated for an Edgar Award, an Anthony Award, a Macavity Award, and a Thriller Award for “Best First Novel” and the Maine Literary Award for “Best Fiction of 2010.” PopMatters named it to its Best Fiction of 2010 list.

The succeeding books in the series, “Trespasser,” “Bad Little Falls,” “Massacre Pond,” “The Bone Orchard,” “The Precipice,” “Widowmaker,” “Knife Creek,” and “Stay Hidden,” have all been critically acclaimed and enjoyed increasing sales. His novels have been translated into 11 languages. The UK editions of his books are published by Constable & Robinson, a division of Little Brown.

Doiron is Editor Emeritus of Down East: The Magazine of Maine, having served as Editor in Chief from 2005 to 2013 before stepping down to write full-time. A native of Maine, he attended Yale University, where he graduated with a degree in English. He holds an MFA in creative writing from Emerson College. He is a former member of the Maine Arts Commission and current chair of the Maine Humanities Council. He is also a Registered Maine Guide who specializes in fly fishing. He lives on a trout stream in coastal Maine with his wife, Kristen Lindquist.

Admission to all Great Falls Forum events is free of charge, with no reservations required. This program is a bring your own brown-bag lunch event. Coffee, tea, and bottled water will be available at the library.

Lewiston Public Library is located downtown on the corner of Lisbon and Pine Streets. For more information, call 513-3135 or email LPLReference@gmail.com.