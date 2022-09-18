Harriman, Printup Appointed to Board of Directors

LEWISTON, ME (September 17, 2022) — Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice is proud to announce the appointment of Phillip Harriman and Heather Printup to its Board of Directors.

A lifelong resident of Yarmouth and four-term Maine Senator, Harriman is a founding partner of Lebel & Harriman LLP, a financial advisory firm established in 1978, Board Chair of Make A Wish Maine, part of the Board of Trustees for Husson University, and Political Analysis for Newscenter Maine, Political Brew. Formerly, Harriman served as President of Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), an international financial services professional services organization, as well as Director of the Yarmouth Clam Festival.

A native of Auburn, now Poland resident, Printup is a Community Relations professional boasting more than two decades with BlueTriton Brands, formerly Nestle Waters North America, representing the Poland Spring Brand. Printup is a member of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce and an Executive Board Member of the Poland Spring Preservation Society.

With the many challenges faced today in the healthcare industry at large, an organization is only as strong as the foundation provided by its Board of Directors.

“Health care in Maine and the United States is in a period of significant transformation as Medicare prepares for a massive infusion as baby boomers, who are today aging into Medicare eligibility at over 11,000 people per day,” says Ken Albert, President and CEO of Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice. “The economics and regulatory dynamics in our Maine health care system are challenging, and it takes a special group of people in our community who want to dedicate themselves to governing organizations like ours. We are so fortunate to have a strong and engaged board of directors who share their time and talents with us at Androscoggin. Adding Heather and Phil to the team will make us even stronger. We are excited to work with them both.”