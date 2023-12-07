Homestyle Christmas variety and light show returns

LEWISTON, ME–Following the success of last year’s premiere of Sights and Sounds of Christmas, the fundraising event returns “bigger and better than ever” to the Franco Center on Dec. 15 and 16 with three separate performances, according to show producer, Jake Hodgkin. Dozens of performers will sing, dance, act, and produce an energetic and vibrant festive Christmas show complete with an immersive light show. “The light show will produce a snow effect in several scenes and also a visual look at what it would be like to travel in Santa’s sleigh.”

With an evening show at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, followed by a matinee show at 2 p.m. and evening show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, the Franco Center’s beautiful Performance Hall stage will be the scene of holiday-themed performances, music, and a light show. “This Christmas show is an event for the whole family, where memories can be made,” said Franco Center Board President Elaine Roop. The Great Falls Model Railroad Club will be back with a new holiday display this year.

“The matinee’s light show and projections will not have the full effect due to the fact that the Franco Center’s Performance Hall cannot be darkened during the day,” Hodgkin said. “The overall emphasis is to give the feeling of an old-fashioned homestyle Christmas. If you are looking to get in the holiday spirit, don’t miss this show.”

Tickets for the Franco Center’s Sights & Sounds of Christmas Show range from $7 to $25 and can be purchased online at www.francocenter.org/shows, by phone at 207-689-2000 or in person between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Advance Evening shows

Tier 1 Adults $20 – Kids/Students $15

Tier 2 Adults $15 – Kids/Students $10

Door Evening Shows

Tier 1 Adults $25 – Kids/Students $20

Tier 2 Adults $20 – Kids/Students $15

Advance Matinee

Tier 1 Adults $15 – Kids/Students $10

Tier 2 Adults $10 – Kids/Students $7

Door Matinee

Tier 1 Adults $20 – Kids/Students $15

Tier 2 Adults $15 – Kids/Students $12

Doors, concessions, and cash bar open an hour before the show, and during intermission. The Franco Center is at 46 Cedar St. and is handicap accessible. All proceeds to benefit the Franco Center. Season Underwriter is Maple Way Dental Care; Media Sponsors are Sun Journal, Turner Publishing, Uncle Andy’s, Bennett Radio Group. The show is sponsored by Skelton Taintor & Abbott and Berman & Simmons.

Warning: Strobe Lighting and Smoke & Haze in Use during this performance.

Sights & Sounds of Christmas variety and light show returns to the Franco Center with Friday and Saturday evening shows and a Saturday matinee Dec. 15 and 16. Last year’s show featured more than 30 performers, seen in this file photo, as will this year’s show. Tickets can be purchased at 207-689-2000 and www.francocenter.org/shows. The Franco Center is at 46 Cedar St., Lewiston. Franco Center photo.