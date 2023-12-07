Boston Celtics honor Tom Giberti of Auburn as Hero among Us

AUBURN, ME — Tom Giberti of Auburn, Maine was enjoying a night of bowling on October 25th in Lewiston when he saw flashes inside the bowling alley and realized there was an active shooter. Giberti got the attention of several children who were hunkered down in fear and convinced them to run towards him. As the group ran toward an exit, Giberti was shot multiple times as he shielded the children from harm. He survived the mass shooting.

For his courageous actions in Lewiston, Tom Giberti was honored as a Hero Among Us during the Boston Celtics home game against the Chicago Bulls on November 28, 2023.

Since its establishment in 1997 by the Boston Celtics, the Heroes Among Us program has recognized outstanding individuals who have made exceptional and lasting contributions to their communities. The award is presented at every Celtics home game and pays tribute to the heroic achievements of these outstanding citizens.

