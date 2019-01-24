“Human Error” opens Friday at Public Theatre
The East Coast premiere of this timely new comedy opens at the Public Theatre in Lewiston on Friday, January 25. The play, which explores the consequences when a blundering fertility doctor mistakenly implants the embryo of a latte-sipping liberal couple into the womb of an NRA-cardholding conservative family, runs through February 3. Showtimes are Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., with an added Saturday matinee on February 2 at 3 p.m. For tickets, call 782-3200 or see thepublictheatre.org.