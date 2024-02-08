Josée Vachon to perform in concert at Franco Center 

LEWISTON, ME—Musical artist Josée Vachon will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Franco Center. She shares her Franco American joie de vivre–her “joy of living as a Franco American” through her music. Born in Quebec and raised in Maine, Vachon has been sharing her Franco American upbringing for over 40 years, through traditional and contemporary folksongs from Quebec and Acadia, as well as her own compositions.

“Lewiston is a special place for me, just because of the strong support I received from fans at the very beginning of my career,” said Vachon. “I love coming back and having a chance to reconnect with many fans and friends!”

Though she often entertained at her family gatherings, she began singing publicly with the support of the Franco-American Center at the University of Maine, where she discovered others who shared the same rich heritage. She quickly gained recognition as a Franco American voice through her first performances at state festivals in Lewiston and Madawaska, Maine and at schools and parish soirées.

She has a dozen solo recordings to her credit and continues to perform and record the music that best represents her love of Franco American culture.

Doors open at 1 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.francocenter.org/shows, by phone at 207-689-2000, or in person at the box office between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door day of show.

The Franco Center is at 46 Cedar Street, Lewiston. Parking is in the mill lot across the street. Handicap access is on the Lincoln Street Alley side of the building.

