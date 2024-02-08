Mediterranean theatrical dance coming to Franco Center 

LEWISTON, ME—A Mystical Journey of the Magic Lantern and the Quest of the Golden Veils, A Theatrical Dance Performance by Imari & the Sahara Desert Dancers is coming to the Franco Center for a fundraising performance to benefit the Franco Center at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10.

“Don’t miss one of the most mesmerizing and colorful family events in New England, brought to life with enchanting dancing by Imari & the Sahara Desert Dancers and live music by Tribal Moon. Let us bring you along on a journey to mystical places across the beautiful Mediterranean Sea, full of shimmies, sparkles, and smiles!” said Imari, spokesperson for the dance group. The dancers use their stage names in public.

Imari & the Sahara Desert Dancers have committed 22 years to sharing the beautiful art of belly dancing with nursing homes and hospitals throughout Maine on a volunteer basis. The dancers spend their summers entertaining at family festivals, nursing homes, and charity events region-wide.

“I am very proud to say that we have raised thousands of dollars for local charities such as the CMMC Unrestricted Annual Fund, Salvation Army, The United Way, Odd Fellows Nursing Home, St. Mary’s Hospital Breast Health Program and Make-A-Wish® Maine. I am blessed with a truly beautiful and amazing group of women who are my sisters in dance,” said Imari. “The women who make up my dance troupe vary in age, each balancing professional and family lives, and together we have formed an undeniably strong bond in striving to make a positive difference in our community, and beyond. We simply enjoy sharing our love for our dance with our audiences and we cannot wait to light up the stage with our upcoming show at the beautiful Franco Center! Please join us!”

Learn more about the group at www.imaribellyancing.com.

Doors and cash bar open at noon. Tickets range from $15 to $30. Tickets can be purchased through the Franco Center’s box office in person from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays or call 207-689-2000. Ticket purchases can also be made online at www.francocenter.org/shows.

The Franco Center is at 46 Cedar Street, Lewiston. Parking is in the mill lot across the street. Handicap access is on the Lincoln Street Alley side of the building.

A snow date is planned for 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, if the Saturday event is cancelled due to bad driving weather.

Season Underwriter is Maple Way Dental Care; media sponsors are Bennett Radio Group; Sun Journal; Turner Publishing; and Uncle Andy’s Digest. Show sponsors are Androscoggin Bank and DaVinci’s Eatery.

