LA Arts celebrates August Art Walk

LEWISTON, ME – LA Arts will be presenting the fourth of its five Art Walk LA events on August 30, 2024, from 5:00-8:00pm in downtown Lewiston. The public is invited to attend this free, family-friendly event that celebrates the arts in our community and supports local businesses.

Art Walk LA turns Lewiston’s downtown into a bustling arts district on the final Friday of each month from May through September. Outdoor plazas, sidewalks, local businesses, and storefronts are converted into lively art galleries, creative exhibitions, reception venues, and festive live performance spaces. Featuring both indoor and outdoor activities, the popular summer Art Walk LA series brings artists, craftspeople, musicians, buskers, art vendors, and other performers together to showcase their talents in a safe, family-friendly environment.

Must-See Art Walk Activities

To complement the rich array of fun activities that characterize every Art Walk, enjoy live arts experiences in these select locations:

LA Arts Gallery, 168 Lisbon Street: “Eclectic Thoughts,” an art exhibit featuring the work of Lewiston resident Robert J. Russell. Russell will be working on a painting in the gallery.

Downtown Handmade, an artisan shop and gallery, 178 Lisbon Street, 2nd floor: New Works by artist Kate Cargile with music by Cryin Caleb Aaron

Quiet City Books, downstairs at 124 Lisbon Street: “Summer Light: Monhegan,” photography by Courtney Schlachter.

“Wing Alley” (next to Mother India): Mr. Drew & His Animals Too.

The Vault, 84 Lisbon Street: Free wine tasting.

Dufresne Plaza, 72 Lisbon Street: Maine Taiko Drummers, Sun Journal balloon festival photo contest display, Aerial Jade, and more!

Lewiston Public Library, 200 Lisbon Street: “I Wish My Teacher Knew” exhibit.

The Studio, 291 Lisbon Street: Works by Grayling Cunningham and local artists.

Wicked Illustrations, 140 Canal Street: Open House with work from resident and local artists.

Art Walk Street Vendors:

Caricatures by J. Fiori; Doris Veilleux; KT Sparks; Jason Alexander (Fog Breaker Studio); Strawberry Oddities; Yuliia Derkach; L/A Community Little Theatre; Cerberus Circus; Krista Lord; Adult and Teen Challenge; Brittany Longsdorf (live painting); Edna Sebastião; Clouds and Chains; Larissa Davis (live painting); Lynne Schmidt; Mey Hasbrook; Green Space Alchemy; Sandra Larue; Scott Fyfe