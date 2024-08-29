Franco Center to kick off 25th season with Best of Broadway

LEWISTON, ME— Nestled in the heart of Lewiston’s historic Little Canada neighborhood, the Franco Center stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of Franco-American culture. Housed in the former St. Mary’s Church, a beautiful structure built over a century ago, the Franco Center is more than just a building—it’s a vibrant hub of culture, history, and community.

The Franco Center 2024-25 season will kick off its 25th anniversary of bringing live performing arts to the community with the biggest hits of favorite Broadway shows on September 6 and 7 under the direction of Jake Hodgkin.

Exceptional local performers in the 7 p.m. Best of Broadway shows include Jim Hodgkin, Jim McKinley, Eden Bauer, Jen LeBlanc, Jackie Preston, Jenn St. Pierre, Josh Witham, Heather Marichal, Jeff Fairfield, Torrey Gimpel, Michelle Breton, Madison Shepard, Ashleigh St. Pierre, Adrian Morneau, Wes Pierson, Elise Pierson, Lacey Moyse, Bette Sanborn, and dancers from Grace Center for Movement.

Crew members for Best of Broadway include Director Jake Hodgkin, Assistant Director Bette Sanborn, Choreographer Samantha Herriot, Stage Manager Missy Hodgkin, Assistant Stage Manager Allison Marston, Sound Designer Mark Vigue, and Lighting Designers Jake Hodgkin and Sarah Greaton.

A pre-show reception with light appetizers will be held before the Saturday, Sept. 7 show only. Guests can meet some of the Best of Broadway cast at the reception. Tickets for this VIP reception can be added during the ticket ordering process online, in person, and over the phone.

La Rencontre will return four times during the season, in September, December, March and June and will still be focused on French culture, performing arts, and languages coming together with a meal and some form of entertainment. “We are looking at having one of the La Rencontre events in the early evening hours,” said Theresa Shanahan, newly named executive director of the Franco Center.

A wine tasting will take place Sept. 26 with long-time volunteer Edmond Gay as host. He will discuss how to drink wine and the pairing of wine with food. Light appetizers will be served at this early evening event.

Fleetwood Mac fans should mark their calendars for the Crystal Vision tribute band’s concert on Oct. 12. Band members have been touted as not only sounding like the original band members, but also looking like them in appearance, too, Shanahan noted.

Returning to the Franco Center Oct. 27 is the community-based Fiddle-icious orchestra. Led by master fiddler Don Roy, accompanied by his wife Cindy on piano, the orchestra performs traditional tunes, dances, and songs passed down from Scottish, Irish, Quebecois, and Acadian ancestors.

Coming to the Franco Center in mid autumn, Mystery 207 will bring its murder mystery dinner party to Heritage Hall. The murder mystery dinner party is on the calendar for Nov. 9. The group’s publicist says the audience will be engaged as witnesses and get to participate in fun skits and check out physical evidence.

More than 30 performers will sing, dance, act, and produce an energetic and festive Christmas production complete with an immersive light show directed by Jake Hodgkin. The Sights and Sounds of Christmas will take place Dec. 20, 21, and 22. Hodgkin said he wants the audience to “bring the Christmas spirit home” after attending this show.

Looking ahead to 2025, Dueling Pianos will perform Feb. 8. Two pianists will play songs from a variety of genres simultaneously on two pianos. The pianists take requests from the audience and make the show interactive.

In addition to Franco Center events, the venue has been rented for upcoming private events as well as these events open to the public:

Sept. 13 Magnetize Maine Summit hosted by Uplift LA

Sept. 29 The Wounded Healer’s International Benefit Concert + Market

Oct. 19 Bridgton Experience Maine Four Seasons Ball

Oct. 26 Midcoast Symphony Orchestra

Nov. 2 Maine Music Society’s Battle of the Blends

Dec. 6, 7 The Dance Center’s Nutcracker

Dec. 14, 15 Maine Music Society Chorale A Season of Celebration

Jan. 18 Midcoast Symphony Orchestra

March 8, 9 Maine Music Society Out of the Ashes—Music Born of Tragedy

March 22 Midcoast Symphony Orchestra

May 10, 11 Maine Music Society—A Showcase of Americana

May 17 Midcoast Symphony Orchestra

“The Franco Center is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to honor and preserve our Franco-American heritage and welcome our neighbors from diverse cultures through live performances, celebrations, and education,” said Shanahan. “Since its founding in 2000, Franco Center board and staff have worked tirelessly to transform the building into a dynamic space that honors its past while serving the needs of today’s community.”

The lower Heritage Hall, with its stage, dance floor, and versatile event space, has become a go-to venue for business functions, weddings, and community gatherings. Upstairs, the Performance Hall offers an intimate setting with fantastic acoustics, perfect for concerts, theater, and special events.

“The Franco Center is a place where the past is honored, where culture thrives, and where the community comes together,” said Shanahan. “We hope to see our long-time supporters as well as new faces at this season’s events.”

Tickets can be purchased in person when the box office is open from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesday, online at www.francocenter.org, or by phone at 207-689-2000. The Franco Center is handicap accessible through its elevator entrance on the Lincoln St. Alley side of the building. Parking is in the mill lot on Oxford Street. The venue is at 46 Cedar Street in Lewiston.

The Franco Center is opening its 25th season on Sept. 6 and 7 with a Best of Broadway production. These local performers have rehearsed the biggest hits of Broadway shows all summer. A pre-show reception with light appetizers will be held before the Saturday, Sept. 7 show only. Tickets can be purchased in person from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesday, online at www.francocenter.org, or by phone at 207-689-2000. Franco Center photo.