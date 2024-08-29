Senior College is back this fall with a new look

LEWISTON / AUBURN, ME — Since Lewiston/Auburn Senior College has become a non-profit we have been looking into a few new venues. This fall we will continue to have some Zoom classes but will also be offering more in-person classes at Schooner Estates, Lewiston-Auburn Airport, Clover Manor, Temple Shalom and, of course, the Auburn Library. We will continue to coordinate with the library for Senior College in the Community’s Tuesday afternoon presenters as well as holding some longer classes there.

Here’s a brief look at our one-day classes:

Larry Canepa is back with 3 fascinating demonstrations about food and cooking from different cultures. John Cleveland will moderate a conversation with Mayor Jeffery Harmon. We will take virtual visits to the Nile with Bill Phillips, Monhegan Island with Peggy Volock, and North Dakota with our returning travelogue specialist, Eve Fralick. Alan Elze takes a new look at “The Wizard of Oz” both book and movie. There are 2 game nights and, on a more serious topic, Bettyanne Sheats will teach us about responsible voting. We’ll also be given a rare opportunity by Judy Hierstein to learn about all kinds of international signs and symbols. Our visits to Temple Shalom will be hosted by Rabbi Sruli Dresdner who will teach us about Judaism and Chanukah. And don’t miss Loring Danforth’s presentation about Bird Watching.

But wait – we may add a few more before the season starts.

Senior College is glad to also be offering some in depth courses that run from 4 to 8 weeks. The topics include:

1. Individual and Community – Jean Potuchek

2. Discussions and Simulations of 19th Century European History – Anita Denis

3. Ayn Rand’s Passage Through the 20th Century – Mike Brakey

4. The Social Gospel of Jesus: Deep Human History – Steve Piker

5. She Doesn’t Like Fantasy (reading and discussing 4 books) – Peggy Volock

6. Lessons in Chemistry – Laura Sturgis

7. Art Party – Anita Poulin

8. Phun with Physics – Hugh Keene

9. The Forest and the Trees – Katherine Hunter

10. I Remember: Flash Memoir Workshop – Barbara Gravinese

11. Malaga Island and This Other Eden: A Tragedy of Racism and Eugenics – Gale Eaton

Some classes will still be held on Zoom and some hybrid, but we are pleased to be offering more in-person classes. Many of us missed the more personal interactions during COVID. However, some of us also are grateful to enjoy the company and the education without having to leave the house.

The above list is brief so please go on-line to get the details about the classes and instructors – lewiston-auburn-senior-college.coursestorm.com

If you have questions, you may call us at 207-713-7266 or email us at: laseniorcollege@gmail.com – YOU’LL BE GLAD YOU DID!