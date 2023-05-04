LA Arts Hosts Musicians Buck Curran and Liam Grant 

LEWISTON, ME (April 24, 2023) — LA Arts is honored to host an afternoon of music with Lewiston native and musical luminary Buck Curran on Sunday, May 7 from 2:00 – 4:00pm. Curran will be joined by Liam Grant and special guests Shanti Deschaine of the band Arborea and Hiroya Miura, composer, performer and Associate Professor of Music at Bates College. This is LA Arts’ first musical performance in their new space.

Since 2005, Curran has recorded and performed as one half of the Alt-folk duo Arborea and as a solo artist, receiving accolades from Rolling Stone, Guitar Player Magazine, and many other critics.

In 2020 NPR published a Tiny Desk Concert recorded at Curran’s apartment in Bergamo, Italy where he now lives with his wife and family.

Curran has developed his intimate, intense and engaging approach to live concerts through two decades of playing and touring extensively throughout the US, UK, and Europe. His recordings and accomplishments are numerous.

In speaking of his compositional process, Curran explains “Everything seems to come visually as musical threads or complete melodies in my mind. I hear the music in my head first—usually on walks around town or in nature, or while driving—and then I’m quite anxious to grab my guitar and find out where to best play the notes on the fretboard.”

Liam Grant is an acoustic guitar player with a punk ethos, cut from the American Primitive cloth. He made his debut in 2021 with his album “Swung Heavy: Gitarr for Fanatics,” released through the Sound-O-Mat label, which was met with seemingly endless touring through 2022. A split 7in single with Mike Gangloff of the veteran improvisers, Pelt, was released in January 2023, and his full-length LP “Amoskeag” is in the process of being released through Carbon Records.

Grant states that his mission is “to bring fine Country Bluegrass, Ragtime and Blues plus other music for discerning listeners to a modern audience.” He has been praised as a “generational talent” and his music has received accolades in many publications.

Buck Curran and Liam Grant performance details: L/A Arts, 168 Lisbon Street, Lewiston, Maine on Sunday, May 7 2023. Doors at 1:30pm; Music 2:00 – 4:00pm. Purchase tickets $15. General admission only, open to all ages.

Liam Grant